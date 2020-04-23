TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Re-Open Florida Task Force is already underway and working to craft the best plan to get the state back on its feet after the coronavirus pandemic.

To help speed up the decision-making process, the task force will be holding several conferences throughout the day Thursday. Unlike Wednesday, where you could call into them and listen, today you'll have to listen to the audio streams on The Florida Channel.

The Florida Channel says links for the meetings should go live about 10 minutes before they start.

After each meeting ends, you can listen to them in The Florida Channel archives.

Find the full agendas of the task force meetings here.

Thursday, April 23 at 10:00 a.m. - Agriculture, Finance, Government, Healthcare, Management and Professional Services.

► Click here to find the scheduled meeting on The Florida Channel.

Thursday, April 23 at 11:00 a.m. - Administrative, Education, Information & Technology, Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities and Wholesale.

► Click here to find the scheduled meeting on The Florida Channel.

Thursday, April 23 at 12:00 p.m. - Accommodation, Food, Tourism, Construction, Real Estate, Recreation, Retail and Transportation.

► Click here to find the scheduled meeting on The Florida Channel.

Thursday, April 23 at 3:00 p.m. - Executive Committee Meeting.

► Click here to find the scheduled meeting on The Florida Channel.

