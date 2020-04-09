The Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District held a special ceremony for Lieutenant Marc Weiss Thursday.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District is mourning the loss of one of its own. Lieutenant Marc Weiss died from pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, Sept. 1. He was 49. In a Facebook post, his department remembered Lt. Weiss as hardworking, funny and helpful.

"As a firefighter, LT Weiss was tough and unrelenting. Few loved the fire service quite like LT Weiss. He was passionate about firefighting. He was dedicated to training. He was hardworking. And he expected the same from his crew.

As a friend, Marc made a lasting impact on people he met. Marc could always be counted on for a quick joke and a helping hand. In any room, Marc was sure to grab attention.

LT Marc Weiss battled pancreatic cancer with the same bravery, fortitude, and determination that he embodied everyday while he was with us. He will be missed. Rest easy our brother, we will take it from here."

Lt. Weiss served with the Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District since 2001. On Thursday, the company held a special a traditional fire service at Hertz Arena to honor Lt. Weiss, complete with a fire truck processional from the Gendron Funeral Home.

More memorials are planned for Lt. Weiss. On 9/11, Braxton College Fire recruit class FF20, will honor Lt. Weiss and the fallen firefighters of the terrorist attacks on The World Trade Center by climbing 110 stories at the Bonita Springs Fire Training Center. A member of that class has also set up a GoFundMe page to help Lt. Weiss' family.

