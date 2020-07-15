Local lawmakers react to President Trump’s plan to streamline environmental regulation

Some worry, speeding up the approval process will also leave the public voiceless.

TAMPA, Fla. — From the Howard Frankland Bridge to I-4 and beyond. State Representative Jackie Toledo says now is the time to invest in our local infrastructure and get projects done.

“The Howard Franklin is a key improvement that we definitely need. Sometimes it can take 20 minutes to get across sometimes it takes an hour so I think this is a critical time to get that project done so that we can move people.”

But big projects like the bridge and other infrastructure projects often times take years or even decades to complete.

Part of the problem, according to the Trump administration is the mountain of red tape and the maze-like approval process that slow projects down.

The President says if a project can’t be approved for safety reasons or because it’s bad for the environment, that’s fine, but federal regulators need to speed up the time in which it takes to make a decision to less than 2 years, instead of 10 or even longer.

“If there’s any way we can responsibly streamline any process, we should definitely be looking at that,” said Rep. Toledo of Tampa. “There’s always going to be a balancing, so you’ve got to make sure we are protecting our environment.”

Rep. Thad Altman is Vice Chair of Florida’s House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee. “Our environmental regulations are important, but they’ve become far too bureaucratic,” said Rep. Altman of Brevard County. “We even had some real meaningful and significant environmental projects delayed at the expense of the environment because of this permitting process is so onerous, and sometimes it’s just downright ridiculous.”

But some worry, speeding up the approval process will also leave the public voiceless. In reaction to the President’s announcement Wednesday, the Natural Resources Defense Council said in a Tweet, “This unprecedented move silences the public — especially frontline communities, who are impacted first and worst by #ClimateChange, #COVID19, and industrial pollution.”

