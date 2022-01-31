Wildlife officials say lower temps are causing the number of Florida manatee carcasses to rise

Manatees are extremely susceptible to cold weather. Because of that, they typically head to natural springs when temperatures drop.

FLORIDA, USA — Just weeks into Florida's feeding program to help save starving manatees, state wildlife officials are saying the sea cows are facing a new challenge. The recent frigid temperatures that have swept through parts of the Sunshine State are leading to a rise in manatee deaths.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, staff estimated roughly 400 manatees were near the test facility in the east coast’s Indian River Lagoon where romaine lettuce is being given to the sea cows.

However, FWC says because of the cold weather, staff is also seeing a rise in the number of manatee carcasses.

Manatees are extremely susceptible to cold weather. Because of that, they typically head to natural springs when temperatures drop. It's common to see an aggregation of manatees in the Crystal or Homosassa Rivers here on the west coast of Florida.

FWC says staff members will continue to work on recovering manatee carcasses while necropsy teams investigate their health.

According to the FWC's final mortality report, 1,101 manatees died in 2021, compared to the confirmed 637 manatees that died in 2020.

So, why are manatees dying at such high rates off the Atlantic coast? FWC says it is still investigating but that an initial assessment indicated a high number are emaciated due to a decline in seagrass and macroalgae.

"Improving water clarity and light penetration is essential for the restoration of healthy seagrass communities," the state agency's website reads.

Seagrass, like other plants, needs sunlight to grow; but persistent algal blooms have stunted its ability to do so dramatically. As a result, the primary food source for manatees has been scarce.