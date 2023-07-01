MacDill Air Force Base delivers magic over Disney's Magic Kingdom with flyover

The flyover marked a special moment for both Disney and the U.S. Air Force as they both celebrate 100 years.

ORLANDO, Florida — As many gather across the nation, MacDill Air Force jets flew over Cinderella Castle at Disney's Magic Kingdom to add some magic to Independence Day.

According to Disney, the park welcomed the display of patriotism as part of the U.S. Air Force's national outreach program.

A squadron of elite F-35 stealth fighter jets raced across the sky, accompanied by the sound of the roaring jet noise and patriotic music, Disney Parks said in a report. MacDill Air Force Base teamed up with 33rd Fighter Wing to make it all happen.

The flyover marked a special moment for both Disney and the U.S. Air Force as Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary and the Air Force celebrates 100 years of aerial refueling capabilities.