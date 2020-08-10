Mall evacuated after 'reports of a shooting' in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla — An Orlando mall was evacuated after "reports of a shooting" Thursday evening, according to law enforcement.
Just before 6:30 p.m., the Orlando Police Department tweeted that officers were evacuating The Mall at Millenia and asked everyone to avoid the area.
A little more than 10 minutes later, authorities clarified there was "no threat to the public," although police are investigating something at the scene. There were no reports of injuries, police said.
Investigators say they are in contact with "several subjects."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
