2 people shot at mall in South Florida

AVENTURA, Fla. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday at Aventura Mall, north of Miami.
The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports they were taken to Aventura Hospital.
Police cruisers responded to the mall, along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
WSVN reports first responders were dispatched to Nordstrom just after 11 a.m. The station says several customers were led out of the store by law enforcement.
Police say there are no active threats to the area.
