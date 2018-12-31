Authorities in Florida are looking for a 21-year-old man who they say fired shots during an argument with this girlfriend and then held his 8-month-old baby hostage.

Orange County Sheriff's spokeswoman Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said in an email that SWAT team members were able to retrieve the baby safely on Sunday night. Kendrick Jerrod Anderson fled and the search for him continues.

Tejada-Monforte says Anderson fired at his 19-year-old girlfriend and her mother, who had come outside the home to help calm the situation. Anderson went inside and held the child hostage.

Neither woman was injured.

