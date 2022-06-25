Man appears to shoot and kill woman, himself in Orlando resort, deputies say

Authorities say the shooting was a domestic incident.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say a man appeared to shoot and kill a woman before he shot himself and died by suicide at a resort in Orlando on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at 9:56 a.m. at The Fountains Resort on International Drive and the Orange County Sheriff's Office says it was a domestic incident.

Deputies say the 50-year-old woman and 60-year-old man were found dead when they arrived at the scene.

Authorities say they do not expect to have any further updates on the shooting on Saturday.