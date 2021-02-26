Police: Man calls 911, says he shot naked man outside home

Police say the man was knocking on apartment doors before a neighbor shot him.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A naked man shows up at your door. What would you do? Police in South Florida say one man grabbed his gun and fired.

Pembroke Pines police say the man was carrying a Bible and knocking on doors Wednesday at the Sunshine Garden Apartments when one of the residents shot him. That person then called 911 to report what happened.

Police said officers were headed to investigate reports of a naked man when a 911 caller said he had just shot the man. Officers found the naked man on the ground and bleeding. He's in critical condition at a hospital.

Police detained the caller and said he was cooperating with investigators. It's not clear whether he will face any charges.

UPDATE: Our agency is investigating a shooting which occurred in the area of 6840 Pembroke Road earlier today. One subject was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment. The subject who fired the gun remained on scene & is being cooperative with officers. 1/ pic.twitter.com/cOgjmhZe77 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 24, 2021