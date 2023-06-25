Man dead, cruise arrivals disrupted after boat hits ferry near Miami port

The accident happened near Dodge Island, which has a row of cruise ship terminals.

MIAMI — A man was killed early Sunday and cruise line arrivals were disrupted after a 30-foot boat hit a ferry near Miami, authorities said.

Another man was hospitalized in serious condition after the boat hit the Fisher Island Ferry about 3:40 a.m. The man was pulled from the water by ferry workers, and he told them about his missing friend before he was taken to a hospital, the Miami Herald reported. The missing man was later found dead.