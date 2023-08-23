Man dies after crane touches power line, catches on fire on Florida's east central coast

It's unknown how long the power will be out in the area.

PALM BAY, Fla. — A man is dead after a crane touched a power line and caught fire Wednesday in Palm Bay, multiple reports say.

WKMG-TV explains a crane operator was working the heavy machinery when the incident happened.

Once the machine came in contact with the power line, flames engulfed the cab of the crane, according to WESH. The man operating the crane was found dead at the scene.

Officers with the Palm Bay Police Department responded to the area of Valencia Street and San Filippo Drive.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue put out an alert earlier to social media explaining crews were at that location "working an incident." All roads were shut down in the area and power was disrupted.

