Rajesh Potti helped save his 10-year-old son who is recovering in the hospital, but lost his own life in the process.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A man drowned Saturday trying to save his son from a rip current.

42-year-old Rajesh Potti jumped into the water at Mickler's Landing after his son was caught up in the current.

The Telugu Association of the Jacksonville area is helping the family and told First Coast News Potti's son is responding to treatment and recovering quickly.

Rajesh Potti moved here last year from India to pursue an IT career and the 'American Dream."

His wife and two kids moved to the U.S. just five weeks ago.

Witnesses say Potti and his son were caught in a rip current. A man who just happened to be out collecting sharks teeth tried to save them.

"Heard a little teenager I believe scream for help, so we looked back and saw a giant rip current," said Brendan Townsend.

As a healthcare worker, Townsend's CPR training kicked in when he heard those cries for help during his day at the beach.

He immediately did what he could to try to save a man and a boy who were pulled out of the water.

"I was scared that the boy wasn't going to make it, but I was able to get it going properly," said Townsend.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Rajesh Potti did not survive.

The Telugu Association of Jacksonville, which assists Indian newcomers, started a GoFundMe account to help cover the cost of returning his body back home for the funeral.

"They came with a lot of dreams and a lot of sacrifices to come to this country and establish a new life," said TAJA Communications Chair Sreedhar Dogipathy. "It's a sad story, and I think support is pouring in based on the situation here."

Though this was the only weekend fatality, hazardous conditions are seen throughout the first coast.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue rescued 36 swimmers over the weekend including at Mickler's Landing.

Up the coast in Jacksonville Beach, Ocean Rescue had 13 rescues over the weekend.

Ocean Rescue Captain Rob Emahiser says they will be fully staffed for the 4th of July.

"A tower every block in the central area, and even in areas where we almost never have lifeguards in the far South, we're going to have three towers that are more than a mile away from here covering those outlying areas," said Emahiser.

Emahiser says those lifeguards are blowing their whistles any time they see swimmers nearing a rip current or a dangerous swimming area.

"This Fourth of July we will have as many lifeguards as possible," said Emahiser. "They will be at a very close distance. But, with that said, if you're not an expert ocean swimmer, then you should be right in front of that lifeguard."

TAJA, plans to set up a program to teach people who's recently moved to the U.S. about rip currents and beach safety after what happened this weekend.

"Whatever has happened, we cannot change that, so we are trying to see how we can help the community understand all the risks and measures that can be taken to know we are having fun, having that fun responsibly and understanding the risks," said Dogipathy.

Dogipathy says the family plans to stay in India so they can find some solace with family and friends.