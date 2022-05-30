Boater drowns in strong currents at Crab Island

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said five friends aboard a pontoon jumped in the water to fix it when the current swept one person away Sunday.

DESTIN, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said authorities recovered the body of a young man who was swept away by strong currents on Sunday in Destin.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that he and four other friends were having issues with a rental pontoon boat and jumped into the water to try and fix it before the current pushed him away and under the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard, sheriff's office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation were able to rescue the four remaining boaters in the water.

During the search, the FWC used a marker buoy to mark the spot of the last known possible location of the missing person. The search would later end Monday morning when the young man's body was recovered.

"Strong currents and drop-offs are hazards all visitors to Crab Island need to be aware of," The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in the Facebook post.