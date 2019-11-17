MIAMI — A man fell to his death on a Carnival cruise ship Friday night.
The man fell from the ninth floor to the fifth floor on Carnival Horizon, according to WINK news.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest’s family,” Carnival said in a statement to 10News.
The cruise ship docked in Miami where they are now working with local law enforcement to investigate the death.
What other people are reading right now:
- Security guard shoots, kills man at Tampa nightclub
- Polk County firefighters working to put out large fire at a Lakeland recycling facility
- Bicyclist hit by car along Pinellas Trail. Police are searching for the driver
- Dog using porch to stay warm picked up by police
- Five Below starts selling items more than $5
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter