MIAMI — A man fell to his death on a Carnival cruise ship Friday night.

The man fell from the ninth floor to the fifth floor on Carnival Horizon, according to WINK news.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest’s family,” Carnival said in a statement to 10News.

The cruise ship docked in Miami where they are now working with local law enforcement to investigate the death.

