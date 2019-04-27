KEY WEST, Fla. — A Maryland man who jumped on a pelican in Key West, Fla., and bragged about it on Facebook was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

CBS said William Hardesty, 31, was found guilty Tuesday of two counts of violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and two counts of animal cruelty.

He will get 40 days credit for time served, have to pay a $1,000 fine and spend a year on probation.

The video posted to Hardesty’s Facebook page in March showed him dangling food to the pelican. It then showed him jumping into the water onto the bird, grabbing it and holding onto it.

He let go only when the pelican bit him in the face.

