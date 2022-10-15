The St. Johns county sheriffs office says 34-year-old Carlos Edward Tavarez was last seen on or around July 31 in Hastings.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — Debbie Terrell fears she will never see her son Carlos Tavarez again.

“With me knowing my son knowing that he doesn’t go too long without talking to me he’s either someone's holding him hostage or unable to get to me that way or he’s dead," said Tavarez.

Terrell tells me the last time she spoke with him was July 25th. On August 4th Tavarez’s girlfriend called her and said she hasn’t seen nor heard from him.

Terrell said she called the sheriffs office immediately and made a report for missing persons.

“I went out there and a friend of his met me at my dads and we got the talking and looking everywhere and he and another friends said he hasn’t seen him for a week or two and that’s not normal for him not to show up and for no onw to see him," said Terrell.

Detective Cheyenne Kroul says through their investigations they learned that he was last seen on Faith street in Flagler estates with a group of people and possibly using narcotics.

“Unfortunately he may have overdosed and that they have done something with his body and we are ultimately hoping that somebody will come forward and tell us where he is at," said Kroul.