Man jumps off Florida bridge to escape deputies

It wasn't long before 34-year-old Bryan Gray was plucked out of the water, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man trying to get away from deputies ended up crashing on the Edison Bridge and jumping into the Caloosahatchee River below.

But it wasn't long before officers were able to pick him up and send him away to jail, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.

The agency says its deputies late Saturday tried to make a stop on a stolen van on Bayshore Road. The driver, who has since been identified as 34-year-old Bryan Gray, sped off westbound toward U.S. 41.

At the top of the Edison Bridge, deputies say the van swerved and crashed into a barrier. A helicopter camera captured Gray getting out, climbing over the safety barrier and diving into the water.

The Fort Myers Police Department helped to get to Gray on the water. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.