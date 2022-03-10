'Kyng was a light': Family of Orlando man killed by bus files lawsuit

The lawsuit claims the bus driver was on her phone when she slammed into the family's car at 54 mph.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of Lawrence "Kyng" Jones is filing suit after he was struck and killed by a bus driver in Orlando while pushing his family's stalled-out car along State Road 417.

Morgan & Morgan filed the lawsuit for Jones' family, saying Mears Destination Services, the owner and operator of the bus, failed to properly train its drivers. It asks for damages in excess of $100,000.

The lawsuit also claims the bus driver was negligent due to video showing she was looking down at her phone when she struck Jones and the car.

According to a press release, the deadly crash occurred on Jan. 18 when Jones, his wife and their two young sons were driving back to Orlando from visiting family in Miami.

According to Morgan & Morgan, the family was just a few miles away from home when their car stalled out. That's when the law firm says Jones began pushing the car along State Road 417 with the hazard lights flashing.

He'd then be hit by the bus driver at 54 mph, the lawsuit claims.

As a result of the crash, attorneys say Jones was killed instantly while his wife, Danielle broke her shoulder and a bone in her neck and one of their sons broke both of his legs.

“That was a person who was killed that morning, a human being, who had so many dreams and goals for his life,” Danielle said at a press conference about the lawsuit. “I have been robbed of a loving and devoted husband, our children have been robbed of a phenomenal father in their lives. He won’t be here to watch them grow up, see them start school, graduate, go to prom, get accepted into colleges, teach them how to be men."

"Kyng was a light, a bright light to everyone he met. Our lives are darker because of someone’s careless and thoughtless actions. I hope my story can help make sure another driver thinks twice about being distracted while driving. Replying to a text message can wait. What’s important is your family, seeing them, hugging them, telling them that you love them. Don’t take that opportunity away from yourself or someone else," she added.

According to Morgan & Morgan, video footage from the bus showed the driver on her phone at the time of the crash.

"After the impact, the driver can be heard admitting she was on her phone stating, 'I was just in an accident. I didn’t see them…I got to call it in…And I was on the phone. I'm going to be in trouble,'" a press release reads.

Attorneys say Mears Destination Services has an alleged history of negligence and claims several investigations have been broached into its safety record. The company is also reported to have had nine crashes in the last two years.

“Kyng took every step to be responsible and cautious the morning he was killed. He was trying to get his family safely off the road when the bus driver, who should have been trained on proper motor vehicle safety, allegedly disregarded the lives of everyone on the road by being on her phone and crashed into him and his family," Morgan & Morgan attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis said in a statement.

"Not only is it against Florida law for a driver to be on one’s phone while driving, it’s dangerous and reckless. We will work to hold Mears and their driver accountable for this alleged negligence and strive to ensure they never endanger others again," they continued.