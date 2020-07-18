Man killed in parking garage at South Florida's Hard Rock Casino

Two men and a woman are wanted for questioning.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Authorities are searching for anyone who might have been involved in a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Seminole Police say 37-year-old Pierre Jules LaCroze was shot and killed after driving onto the sixth floor of the parking garage shortly after midnight Thursday.

Authorities say they want to talk to two men and a woman captured on surveillance video coming off an escalator and entering the casino. They’re also looking into the car the three left in.

The Miami Herald reports the compact four-door gray sedan is missing its right side hubcaps has a burned-out left brake light.

