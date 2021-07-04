Man runs from Disneyland to Disney World to raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes

Don Muchow, 59, is a runner and an Ironman athlete.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man from Texas has done what nobody has done before: run from Disneyland in California to Disney World in Florida.

Don Muchow, 59, is a runner and an Ironman athlete who lives with Type 1 Diabetes, according to CBS-Orlando affiliate WKMG.

Muchow told WKMG he got the idea to run from theme park to theme park after talking with a friend. The two were chatting about running across the U.S. when his friend asked, "well are you running from Disneyland to Walt Disney World?" WKMG said. It was at that moment the idea was born.

"I said, ‘I don’t think anyone’s ever done that-- let’s go look it up,’ and no one had. So to me, it made it special, to kind of help fulfill a dream of his and it’s always been a dream of mine to run across the country," Muchow told WKMG.

The distance from theme park to theme park is 2,761 miles.

The Orange County Register said Muchow's goal isn't just to hit both theme parks but to put his feet in both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. The Register said he started the run with a toe in the water on Feb. 1, 2020, at New Port Beach before running the 14 miles to Disneyland.

There were a few breaks in the coast-to-coast run, but on March 27 he made it to Florida, according to WKMG. Munchow told the outlet the break in the run was because of COVID-19.

After he made it to Disney World on April 5, his next goal is to get to Melbourne and set foot in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the Register.

This is all part of Munchow's Run Across America mission: a way to connect and empower people with Type 1 diabetes to be active.