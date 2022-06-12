x
Man shot dead by security guard at Florida supermarket

The security guard is cooperating with detectives.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A man was shot to death by a security guard right after closing time at a Florida supermarket, officials said.

Police in Hollywood, Florida, says the man was familiar with the security guard and both were involved in a physical altercation before the shooting at a Publix grocery store.

A police spokeswoman said in a news release the man received first aid as soon as officers got to the store late Friday. He was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The security guard is cooperating with detectives.

