HCSO: Man arrested for slashing tires on more than 20 cars in Tampa

Freddy Rafael Lopez, 26, is accused of vandalizing vehicles located on Grand Prix Way in Tampa and other locations in the area.

TAMPA, Florida — A 26-year-old man was arrested on Friday for slashing tires on more than 20 vehicles in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Lopez is seen on video surveillance walking through parking lots and "systematically damaging tires with a sharp object."

"There is no place in Hillsborough County for the inexcusable offenses committed by this criminal," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The immediate response by team HCSO's highly-skilled detectives ensures that the man responsible for this havoc is off our streets and behind bars."

Lopez was charged with criminal mischief of $1,000 or more (x21), violation of probation, criminal mischief property damage and cocaine possession.