Manasota Key sees 1st sea turtle nest hatch of the season

MANASOTA KEY, Fla. — It seems like sea turtle nesting season has just begun and already — the first hatch has taken place.

Charlotte County's Natural Resources team and the Coastal Wildlife Club announced the first sea turtle nest hatch of the 2023 season took place on Manasota Key this month.

Even with this hatch, the number of nests is still rising and according to the county, breaking records along the way.

Since May, beachgoers along Florida's west coast have probably seen the many sea turtle nests marked off and labeled. During sea turtle nesting season, it's important for beachgoers to not tamper with or disturb nests.

In addition to steering clear of the marked nests, there are other steps beachgoers can take to help hatchlings have a safe journey to the water.

Turn off the lights: Sea turtles use brightness from the moon and stars over the horizon to guide them from the beach to the water, but artificial bright lights can confuse them and lead them in the wrong direction.

Take all your trash and beach toys : Large items in the sand can create a barrier for females looking for a place to nest.

: Large items in the sand can create a barrier for females looking for a place to nest. Knock down sandcastles: Sandcastles and holes in the sand can pose challenges for hatchlings when it's time for them to make their way to the shoreline.

Nearly 90 percent of sea turtle nesting happens on Florida’s beaches, which means there's a good chance you'll come across a marked nest. Plus, all five of the sea turtle species in Florida are either threatened or endangered, so it's important to do what you can to keep them safe.