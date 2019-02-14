PARKLAND, Fla. — The youth-led movement to combat gun violence is temporarily going silent out of respect for the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

March For Our Lives is "going dark" from Thursday to Sunday.

Valentine's Day marked a year since 14 students and three staff members were gunned down.

In the months since, current and former students of the school have become activists -- organizing large-scale marches and visiting congressional districts to push for school safety improvements to prevent another shooting.

Parkland survivor David Hogg, one of the most vocal activists, urged his Twitter followers to remember the 17 victims. He said this is why he and others continue to fight for peace.

March For Our Lives co-founder Cameron Kasky asked everyone to spread love this Valentine's Day.

"You never know when you're saying your last goodbye," he said.

