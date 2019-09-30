MIAMI — Oria Rubio, the mother of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, died Friday night.

She was 88 years old.

The Florida senator shared a message and photo of the two on Instagram, writing Oria Rubio died a "peaceful death surrounded by those who loved her."

"We will live together again," Marco Rubio wrote. "Under a new heaven & in a new earth. God himself will live among us.

"And there will be 'no more death or mourning, wailing or pain.'"

The Miami Herald reports Oria Rubio was born on Nov. 2, 1930, in Jatibonico, Cuba. She and her husband arrived in the U.S. from Cuba in 1956, almost three years before Fidel Castro came into power.

Marco Rubio's father died in 2010.





What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter