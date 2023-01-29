Police: Marine travels to Central Florida to have sex with 14-year-old girl he met on social media

Sean Rudziewicz flew to Melbourne International Airport on Jan. 16 to celebrate his birthday and to "spend time" with the teen, police said.

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — A 22-year-old U.S. Marine stationed in Louisiana was arrested after traveling to Central Florida to meet and have sex with a 14-year-old girl he met online, the West Melbourne Police Department said.

Sean Rudziewicz flew to Melbourne International Airport on Jan. 16 to celebrate his birthday and to "spend time" with the teen, who he met through Omegle; an app where you can meet strangers online through video chats; the police said in a statement.

He also used messaging apps Discord and Snapchat to communicate with the teen, police noted.

Rudziewicz reportedly took the teen to the movies, the mall and the beach. Police said the teen's mother reported her missing on Jan. 25.

"The mother was able to go through messages on the juvenile’s phone and determine where she was and who she was with," authorities said.

Eventually, authorities were able to locate the teen and Rudziewicz. "When officers arrived Rudziewicz was hiding the juvenile under the bed," police explained in the statement.

Rudziewicz reportedly told investigators on Jan. 21 he brought the teen to America’s Best Value Inn in West Melbourne and had sex with the teen on at least one occasion.