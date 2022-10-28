x
Florida

Marion County deputies looking for missing 2-year-old girl

Deputies say there is a concern for Leiah Risner’s safety after a drug overdose death took place inside her family’s home in September.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deputies in North Florida are looking for a missing, endangered 2-year-old girl.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says it received a pickup order obtained by the Department of Children and Families about the well-being of Leiah Joleen Risner.

Deputies say there is a concern for Leiah’s safety after a drug overdose death took place inside her family’s home in September. DCF also reportedly found the house to be in deplorable condition. 

Deputies say Leiah’s parents, 39-year-old Melvin Joseph Risner and 37-year-old Crystal Marie Risner, have been avoiding contact with DCF to assess Leiah’s well-being. 

She was last seen with Crystal Risney, who may be driving a blue Ford SUV with Florida tag #QBYK34.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911.

