Marion County deputies looking for missing 2-year-old girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deputies in North Florida are looking for a missing, endangered 2-year-old girl.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says it received a pickup order obtained by the Department of Children and Families about the well-being of Leiah Joleen Risner.

Deputies say there is a concern for Leiah’s safety after a drug overdose death took place inside her family’s home in September. DCF also reportedly found the house to be in deplorable condition.

Deputies say Leiah’s parents, 39-year-old Melvin Joseph Risner and 37-year-old Crystal Marie Risner, have been avoiding contact with DCF to assess Leiah’s well-being.

She was last seen with Crystal Risney, who may be driving a blue Ford SUV with Florida tag #QBYK34.