BELLEVIEW, Fla. — UPDATE: Jayden was found safe, authorities confirmed Tuesday evening.
Previous story below:
Authorities in Marion County are searching for a child last seen on Monday.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said at around 8:18 p.m., 12-year-old Jayden Hacker was seen running from the area of Southeast 89th Avenue in Belleview, Florida. He hasn't been seen since.
In a press release, the boy was said to be wearing gym shorts with no shirt or shoes at the time of his disappearance.
He is considered endangered.
Jayden is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information on Jayden's whereabouts, the Marion County Sheriff's Office asks you to call 911.