BELLEVIEW, Fla. — UPDATE: Jayden was found safe, authorities confirmed Tuesday evening.

Previous story below:

Authorities in Marion County are searching for a child last seen on Monday.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said at around 8:18 p.m., 12-year-old Jayden Hacker was seen running from the area of Southeast 89th Avenue in Belleview, Florida. He hasn't been seen since.

In a press release, the boy was said to be wearing gym shorts with no shirt or shoes at the time of his disappearance.

He is considered endangered.

Jayden is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.