MSD Public Safety Commission set to meet

Members of the commission Wednesday will discuss a grand jury's report on Florida's mental health system.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission on Wednesday will hold its first meeting of 2021, which also is its first meeting since the three-year anniversary of the school's shooting.

Members of the commission, including Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri as chair, will meet virtually. They are scheduled to discuss the third grand jury report on school safety in Florida, which was completed in December of last year.

In the report, many "urgent" issues within Florida's mental health framework are highlighted.

Wednesday's meeting comes just one week after the third anniversary of the school's mass shooting. Seventeen students and staff were killed on that Valentine's Day in 2018. The tragedy catapulted some students into the national spotlight and caused a movement for gun control across the nation.

The meeting can be viewed online at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website.