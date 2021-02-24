MSD Public Safety Commission set to meet

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission on Wednesday will hold its first meeting of 2021, which also is its first meeting since the three-year anniversary of the school's shooting.
Members of the commission, including Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri as chair, will meet virtually. They are scheduled to discuss the third grand jury report on school safety in Florida, which was completed in December of last year.
In the report, many "urgent" issues within Florida's mental health framework are highlighted.
Wednesday's meeting comes just one week after the third anniversary of the school's mass shooting. Seventeen students and staff were killed on that Valentine's Day in 2018. The tragedy catapulted some students into the national spotlight and caused a movement for gun control across the nation.
The meeting can be viewed online at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website.
- Fallen Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Michael Magli laid to rest
- Tiger Woods injured in roll-over crash in Los Angeles, Sheriff's Dept. says
- CVS becomes the latest pharmacy to offer COVID-19 vaccines
- Manatee commissioners vote 4-3 against asking Chair Vanessa Baugh to resign over vaccine controversy
- Grief up close: Bay-area funeral homes trudge on as nation reaches 500,000 COVID deaths
- Experts say invasive pythons hold a key COVID-19 vaccine ingredient
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter