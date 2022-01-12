Reports: Gaetz's ex-girlfriend enters Florida courthouse, testifies before grand jury

The reports suggest a major development in the investigation into sex trafficking accusations against the Florida congressman.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend was seen on Wednesday entering an Orlando federal courthouse where a grand jury investigating the congressman has been meeting, according to national news outlets.

NBC News reports that the woman, who is seen as a key witness in the ongoing investigation into sex trafficking allegations against Gaetz, testified before the grand jury, suggesting a major development in the case.

According to CNN, Gaetz's ex-girlfriend is a former Capitol Hill staffer who has been linked to him at least as far back as the summer of 2017 — which is when he's accused of having sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl and paying her to travel with him.

The ex-girlfriend has reportedly been in talks for months with prosecutors regarding a plea deal, where she could avoid prosecution for obstruction of justice.

CNN reports that the grand jury has been meeting at the George C. Young Federal Annex Courthouse in Orlando.

The outspoken Florida congressman has not been charged and has maintained he has done nothing wrong. In a previous statement to NBC News when accusations about possible obstruction of justice were being reported, a spokesperson for Gaetz firmly denied the allegations.

“Congressman Gaetz pursues justice, he doesn’t obstruct it," the spokesperson said.