Man accused of leaving 30 mattresses along Key West street

He is charged with illegal dumping.

KEY WEST, Fla. — A man in the Florida Keys has been arrested after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office accused him of dropping off dozens of mattresses on the side of the road.

Michael Luis Herrera, 40, was charged with illegal dumping. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said 30 mattresses and box springs were found along Stock Island Street.

Monroe County Solid Waste Management told the sheriff's office the bedding weighing more than 1,700 pounds total — just short of a ton.

The mattresses came from a Key West hotel, the sheriff's office said. The manager at the hotel told the Monroe County Sheriff's Office that Herrera was hired to replace the beds at the hotel.

"Herrera admitted he dumped the mattresses on Monday in the hopes residents would take them and that he would return the following day to remove what was left, however, he never returned and the mattresses were left on the street," the sheriff's office said.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay thanked Monroe County Solid Waste Management for their help in the case.