Medical examiner: Body identified as 19-year-old Miya Marcano

ORLANDO, Fla. — A medical examiner has positively identified the remains of a body found over the weekend in a wooded area in Central Florida as 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

The Orange County sheriff announced Saturday that investigators were "very certain" of the body's identity when it was discovered around the Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums. A purse with her identification had been located in the area, Sheriff John Mina said.

Manuel Caballero, 27, reportedly lived at the complex at some point, and he had been considered a person of interest in the case. He was found dead on Sept. 27 in an apparent death by suicide.

The medical examiner did not detail how Marcano died.

"This case is currently under active law enforcement investigation and any further requests for information, including cause and manner of death, will be deferred to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office," Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said in a statement, in part.

Marcano disappeared Friday, Sept. 24, shortly after Caballero, a maintenance worker, was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Marcano's family says they found her apartment in disarray and blood on her pillow.

Mina said that Caballero had expressed a romantic interest in the woman but was “repeatedly rebuffed” by her. Phone records showed Caballero was in or near the condo complex between 8-9 p.m. on the same day when Marcano was reported missing, the sheriff had said.