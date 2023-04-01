Lucky Floridian wins $1M playing Mega Millions

The Florida Lottery confirmed one winner of the $1 million prize after drawing numbers, 16-26-27-42-61, Mega Ball 23 and Megaplier 4X.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One lucky Floridian woke up $1 million richer after matching five of the winning numbers from Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

The Florida Lottery confirmed one winner of the $1 million prize after drawing numbers, 16-26-27-42-61, Mega Ball 23 and Megaplier 4X. Players will have another chance at the jackpot on Tuesday after nobody won the grand prize of $385 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are slim, but there are some lucky stores in Florida that have sold multiple winning tickets over the years.