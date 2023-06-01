Floridian becomes instant millionaire after Mega Millions win

The numbers drawn Friday, Jan. 6 were 3-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball 13 and Megaplier 3X.

FLORIDA, USA — One lucky Floridian became a millionaire overnight after matching five regular Mega Millions numbers in Friday night's drawing.

The Florida Lottery confirmed one winner of the $1 million prize after drawing numbers, 3-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball 13 and Megaplier 3X. Players will have another chance at the jackpot after nobody won the grand prize of $940 million.

Unfortunately, the odds of winning don't increase with the jackpot. The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball are one in 302.6 million. There have now been 24 straight drawings without a winner.

The full jackpot is only for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for a single, lump-sum cash payout, which for Friday's jackpot would have been $486 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.