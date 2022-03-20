Missing Florida man found dead inside his car's trunk

Two people were arrested and charged with his murder.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Days after going missing, an Orlando man was found dead inside the trunk of his car, police say.

Orlando police say 39-year-old Melvin Ray Wilcox hadn't been seen since around 1:30 a.m. March 15 in the area of Elon Drive in Orlando.

Officers say they believed he may have been driving his blue four-door Honda Civic. Wilcox hadn't made any contact with his family or friends, which was "very unusual," police say.

Following his disappearance, police asked the public for information about where Wilcox may be.

Then, just after 10 p.m. on March 18, police say they found Wilcox's Civic in a parking lot near Pine Hills Road and North Lane. Wilcox was found dead inside the trunk, officers say.