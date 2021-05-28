x
Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony held at Florida National Cemetery

The solemn event was hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Credit: Florida National Cemetery / Facebook
FILE: Florida National Cemetery photo from July 2, 2020

BUSHNELL, Fla. — Fallen veterans were honored with a wreath-laying ceremony Friday at the Florida National Cemetery.

The solemn Memorial Day ceremony was hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The ceremony included brief remarks by VA officials followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, the Taps bugle call, and a moment of silence.

According to the VA, there are more than 155 national cemeteries across the country, and more than 5 million Americans, including veterans of every war and conflict, are buried in them.

