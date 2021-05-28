Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony held at Florida National Cemetery

The solemn event was hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

BUSHNELL, Fla. — Fallen veterans were honored with a wreath-laying ceremony Friday at the Florida National Cemetery.

The ceremony included brief remarks by VA officials followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, the Taps bugle call, and a moment of silence.

According to the VA, there are more than 155 national cemeteries across the country, and more than 5 million Americans, including veterans of every war and conflict, are buried in them.