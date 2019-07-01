GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- It was an emotional memorial at a church where family, friends and even strangers gathered to remember the seven people killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 75.

A large passenger van from a United Pentecostal Church in Marksville, Louisiana, was carrying a total of nine kids and three adults to Walt Disney World. Those adults survived.

Five children, including the church pastor's granddaughter, did not.

The Pentecostals of Gainesville held a night of “Hope & Healing” for the victims and their families Sunday.

The children killed were Joel Cloud, 14; Jeremiah Warren, 14; Cierra Bordelan, 9; Cara Descant, 13; and Briana Descant, 10.

The driver of the van, Amy Joffiron, 30, of Marksville, La., remains in serious condition, as do passengers Karen Descant, 50, an 11-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.

The two adults who were killed in the crash were semi drivers Steve Holland, 59, of West Palm Beach and Douglas Bolkema, 49, of Albuquerque, N.M.

A driver of another vehicle, 41-year-old Robyn Rattray, 41, of Gainesville, is also in serious condition.

The families of the crash victims have yet to announce funeral arrangements.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.