2 men disappear on sailboat traveling to Florida

Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, set sail out of Cape May, New Jersey, on a 30-foot Catalina sailboat called the Atrevida II.

CAPE MAY, N.J. — The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for help finding two men who disappeared on a sailboat traveling to Florida.

Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, set sail out of Cape May, New Jersey, on a 30-foot Catalina sailboat called the Atrevida II, the Coast Guard wrote in a social media post. The men were traveling to Marathon, Florida.

The boat is described as having a bluish-purple hull with a white superstructure and white sails. The tag number is NJ 7033HN.

The Coast Gaurd said Atrevida II was last seen on Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, on its way to Jupiter. It's believed that Hyde and DiTommasso may have stopped in Morehead City, North Carolina.

Anyone who sees the sailboat or has any information regarding the missing boaters is asked to call the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center at 757-398-6700.