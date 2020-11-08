x
florida

Metallica announces drive-in concert locations in Florida

Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series.
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
James Hetfield, left, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform on day two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's second weekend on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

TAMPA, Fla. — Metallica is going to perform a drive-in concert at theaters across America on Aug. 29.

Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series. The band’s first show in nearly a year will feature material from throughout their nearly four-decade career.

General admission sales will begin on Aug. 14. Every ticket purchase admits one carload of up to six people and will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2.

The show will also feature a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.

Additional information about Encore Drive-In Nights can be found by clicking here.

Florida locations and showtimes

  • Collier County Fairgrounds & Exposition, Naples, 8:00 p.m.
  • Drive-In Dudes: Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, Pensacola, 8:30 p.m.
  • Epic Clermont Pop-Up Drive, Clermont, 7:50 p.m.
  • Epic Mt. Dora Pop-Up Drive-In, Mt. Dora, 7:50 p.m.
  • Epic St. Augustine Pop-Up Drive-In, St. Augustine, 7:50 p.m.
  • Epic West Volusia Pop-Up Drive-In, Deltona,7:50 p.m.
  • Ocala Drive-InTheatre, Ocala, 9:15 p.m.
  • Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery, Homestead, 7:50 p.m.
  • Treasure Coast Park and Watch, Fort Pierce, 8:30 p.m.

(All tickets go on sale August 14) 

