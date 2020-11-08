Metallica announces drive-in concert locations in Florida

Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series.

TAMPA, Fla. — Metallica is going to perform a drive-in concert at theaters across America on Aug. 29.

Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series. The band’s first show in nearly a year will feature material from throughout their nearly four-decade career.

General admission sales will begin on Aug. 14. Every ticket purchase admits one carload of up to six people and will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2.

The show will also feature a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.

Additional information about Encore Drive-In Nights can be found by clicking here.

Florida locations and showtimes

Collier County Fairgrounds & Exposition, Naples, 8:00 p.m.

Drive-In Dudes: Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, Pensacola, 8:30 p.m.

Epic Clermont Pop-Up Drive, Clermont, 7:50 p.m.

Epic Mt. Dora Pop-Up Drive-In, Mt. Dora, 7:50 p.m.

Epic St. Augustine Pop-Up Drive-In, St. Augustine, 7:50 p.m.

Epic West Volusia Pop-Up Drive-In, Deltona,7:50 p.m.

Ocala Drive-InTheatre, Ocala, 9:15 p.m.

Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery, Homestead, 7:50 p.m.

Treasure Coast Park and Watch, Fort Pierce, 8:30 p.m.

