MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A police officer is off the job, for now, after a video surfaced of him appearing to fake the arrest of three half-clothed women.

CBS Miami reports Miami Beach police is investigating the actions of Officer William Beeker, who is seen in an Instagram video escorting three handcuffed women dressed in lingerie to the front doors of the police department.

The women were not under arrest.

At one point, the officer is seen on an ATV talking with the women and the video caption reads: "We ended up being good girls."

"After further review of the circumstances surrounding these videos, I have relieved Officer William Beeker of duty pending the outcome of our internal investigation," Chief Richard Clements said.

The TV station reports, citing a statement from Miami Beach police, Beeker has been with the department for 11 years.

