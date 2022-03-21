Miami Beach declares state of emergency after 2 spring break shootings

The violence left five people in the hospital.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A pair of spring break shootings is prompting Miami Beach to declare a "state of emergency" and impose crowd control measures, including a curfew, the Miami Herald reports.

The newspaper says two shootings along Ocean Drive brought a violent edge to the weeks-long partying around the South Beach entertainment district. Luckily, the publication says there have been no deaths or life-threatening injuries so far – although five people were hospitalized.

Video showed a crowd go running and ducking for cover after shots rung out Sunday morning, in the first of the two shootings, according to NBC Miami.

“Another sad night for Miami Beach,” area business owner Mitch Novick told television station WSVN.

The Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police says four of its officers were injured this past weekend alone.

"Officers are EXHAUSTED," the organization tweeted. "The party needs to end."

The Fraternal Order of Police publicly demanded Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and other leaders take action. At 4 p.m. Monday, they did. Gelber, City Manager Alina T. Hudak and Police Chief Richard Clements held a news conference at City Hall to announce the local state of emergency.

According to Miami Herald journalist Martin Vassolo, Miami Beach will initiate a midnight curfew that will last from Thursday morning through the weekend in South Beach. Hudak will ask city commissioners to repeat the curfew the following weekend, too, Vassolo tweeted.

This follows a similar curfew that was in place last year.

Meanwhile, police are working to take their own preventative measures against violence. Authorities took 75 guns off the street this past weekend, Vassolo added, citing Clements.