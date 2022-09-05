x
Florida

11 people hurt after boat hits channel marker off Miami

At least three people were airlifted to the hospital following the collision.
Credit: AP
This image provided by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shows agents at the scene of a boat crash near Boca Chita Key, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via AP)

MIAMI — Four people suffered critical injuries when a boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized, officials said.

Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a news release.

The agency sent more than 10 units to the scene and worked alongside Miami-Dade Police marine patrol units, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to clear the scene.

According to WPLG, the boat collided with a buoy which caused three people to be thrown into the water. 

Officials said 14 people were on the boat. Seven suffered minor injuries, fire rescue officials said. There was no additional update on the conditions of the injured.

The critically injured were airlifted to a hospital in Miami.

Boca Chica Key is within Biscayne National Park offshore of Miami-Dade County.

