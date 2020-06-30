Miami-Dade County moves to ban lap dances, drinking alcohol on-site after midnight

Dancers will only be allowed to dance 10 feet from patrons at all times while on-site alcohol consumption will end at midnight.

MIAMI — A new amendment from the Miami-Dade County mayor is banning dancers from coming within at least 10 feet of all customers. Customers must be at either a table or sitting in a chair to watch performances from afar.

The updated guidelines come as coronavirus cases continue to spike in Florida. On Monday, the state reported more than 5,000 new cases.

Drinking alcohol will also be banned after midnight, starting Tuesday on-site, at any establishment in the county. Alcohol sales can begin at 6 a.m.

The Miami-Dade mayor also says if an establishment that does not comply with the guidelines set by the county, it will be shut down for 24 hours. It will only be allowed to reopen when all requirements laid out by the emergency order have been met.

What other people are reading right now: