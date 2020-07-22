x
Coronavirus complications have Florida fire lieutenant fighting for his life

The lieutenant's health recently took a turn for the worst and now Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is asking people to step up and help him.

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A firefighter in South Florida needs plasma donations as he battles complications from COVID-19. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says Lieutenant Germarlon Broadnax has been in the hospital with pneumonia due to COVID-19 and his health recently took a turn for the worst. He had to be intubated and needs plasma to help save his life. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue leaders are asking anyone with type O+ blood and have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma. 

Convalescent plasma with antibodies is needed to help those who are currently fighting COVID-19 at the hospitals. Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of the blood that is collected from patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. 

Anyone who would like to donate is asked to contact OneBlood at 888-936-6283 or visit their website using this reference number: EIND # 142862. Also, be sure to say your donation for Lieutenant Germarlon Broadnax at Aventura Medical Center. 

Plasma can be donated from anywhere in the county. One plasma donation has the potential to save up to four lives.

