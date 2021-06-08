Florida's largest county OKs plan after spike in gun deaths

MIAMI — Florida’s largest county is advancing a nearly $8 million plan to reduce gun violence after a recent uptick in shootings.
The plan focuses on jobs for troubled teens and added funding for law enforcement. Miami-Dade commissioners unanimously approved Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s proposal at a meeting Tuesday. It follows a spike in shootings that began Memorial Day weekend.
Most of the money is to go toward a program focusing on teens already in the juvenile justice system by providing summer camps, counseling and paying jobs.
Funds are also going toward surveillance cameras, license-plate readers and added police monitoring of social media for threats that could prompt shootings.
What other people are reading right now:
- 30% chance Caribbean disturbance could develop into tropical depression, named storm
- US Senate report details sweeping failures around Jan. 6 Capitol attack
- COVID-19 vaccines: Florida needs to step it up to reach Biden's goal
- New FDA approved Alzheimer’s treatment 'brings hope,' even if it’s not a 'miracle drug'
- Tampa Bay area cleanup efforts to get involved with for World Oceans Day
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter