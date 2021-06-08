x
Florida's largest county OKs plan after spike in gun deaths

A chunk of $8 million will go toward a program helping teens already in the juvenile justice system.
Credit: AP
Miami-Dade Police work the scene of a shooting outside a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla., Sunday, May 30, 2021.

MIAMI — Florida’s largest county is advancing a nearly $8 million plan to reduce gun violence after a recent uptick in shootings.

The plan focuses on jobs for troubled teens and added funding for law enforcement. Miami-Dade commissioners unanimously approved Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s proposal at a meeting Tuesday. It follows a spike in shootings that began Memorial Day weekend.

Most of the money is to go toward a program focusing on teens already in the juvenile justice system by providing summer camps, counseling and paying jobs. 

Funds are also going toward surveillance cameras, license-plate readers and added police monitoring of social media for threats that could prompt shootings.

