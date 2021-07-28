Miami-Dade mayor mandates masks inside county facilities, defying state

So far, masks have only been mandated inside county facilities, not for businesses or restaurants

MIAMI — Miami-Dade County’s mayor says masks will again be required at indoor county facilities following new federal guidelines recommending that even people vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear masks indoors.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the decision is a response to the surge in new cases and hospitalizations.

The mayor didn’t announce any mandates for businesses or restaurants but said she was strongly recommending that everyone wear masks in large crowds or close spaces.

A state law signed in May gives Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the power to invalidate local emergency measures put in place during the pandemic, including mask mandates and limitations on business operations.

On Wednesday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency in the county. Although there is no mask mandate associated with the declaration, the mayor asked everyone living or visiting the area to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC reversed course Tuesday on some of its masking guidelines, recommending that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where there are surging cases of COVID-19.

People who are unvaccinated always have been asked to wear a mask.

In Florida, nearly every corner of the state is dealing with high transmission rates of the virus. The state appears "red hot" on the newest map published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows every corner of the state dealing with high transmission of coronavirus.

Most new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people. So-called breakthrough infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people. When earlier strains of the virus predominated, infected vaccinated people were found to have low levels of virus and were deemed unlikely to spread the virus much, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

But with the delta variant, the level of virus in infected vaccinated people is "indistinguishable” from the level of virus in the noses and throats of unvaccinated people, Walensky said.