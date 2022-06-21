Reports: Miami-Dade officer investigated after making 'this is how you guys get killed' comment to driver

MIAMI — A Miami-Dade police officer is being investigated after being heard on a now-viral video saying "this is how you guys get killed" to a Black man during a traffic stop, according to multiple reports.
NBC Miami said the traffic stop happened last week in North Miami Beach. Gerardson Nicolas, the driver who was pulled over, spoke Monday with NBC Miami. He told the news outlet it happened when he was on his way to work. He admitted he wasn't wearing a seatbelt when he was pulled over.
"Give me your driver's license, registration. If not, you will not be going to work today. Simple thing, man. This is how you guys get killed out here," the officer is heard saying on the video.
NBC Miami reports Nicolas said he started filming the traffic stop because he was scared for his life.
The Miami-Dade Police department released a statement to CBS Miami that said, in part, "an internal affairs investigation is underway to review over 30 minutes of footage captured on the officer's body worn camera and other evidence."
The department went on to say "the officer's patrol duty was changed to administrative desk duties pending a complete investigation."
"Rest assured we are committed to transparency and community trust and will address all matters of public concern equitably, fairly, and in accordance with applicable laws," a statement acquired by NBC Miami from the department read.