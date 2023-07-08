Miami-Dade police director no longer running for sheriff after Tampa shooting

In announcing the end of his campaign, Ramirez thanked the community for their "well wishes and support" as he continues his recovery.

MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez announced on Wednesday that he is no longer running for sheriff — nearly two months after he shot himself in the head on the side of I-75 in Tampa.

Ramirez began his written statement by explaining that he initially filed to run for sheriff in order to guide a successful transition into a newly organized Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office. Miami-Dade currently only has a police department.

"...while I may not be a candidate for Sheriff in 2024, I look forward to working with the Mayor and stakeholders on a successful and smooth transition that puts public safety at the forefront of every decision," the statement read, in part.

He continued by expressing gratitude for the "community's well wishes and support" as he continues his recovery.

Tampa police were initially called around 6:30 p.m. on July 23 to a hotel where the Florida sheriff's annual conference was underway. Someone saw a man and woman arguing outside the hotel and called 911 after they said the man, later identified as 52-year-old Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, pointed a gun to his head.

By the time police arrived, Ramirez and his wife, Jody, had gone to their 12th-floor room, hotel security told the officers, according to bodycam footage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

After the couple's encounter with Tampa police, which involved Ramirez being placed in handcuffs, they left the hotel to return home to Miami. At about 8:30 p.m., Ramirez called his boss, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, to offer his resignation.

It was during the drive home after "the seriously troubling and confusing events that had befallen them" that Jody was able to grab Ramirez's arm as he tried to shoot himself along Interstate 75, according to a previous statement from the couple. Her actions "saved Freddy's life," the statement said. Because of this, "the resulting injury was serious but not fatal."