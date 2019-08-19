IBIZA, Spain — Just days away from becoming a doctor in Boston, a medical resident living in Miami died after falling from a cliff in Spain.

The Miami Herald reported Daniel Sirovich, 34, was vacationing with his fiancée on the island of Ibiza. Sirovich was completing his medical residency at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami and was a little more than a week away from moving to Boston to become a doctor.

A GoFundMe page set up by a friend said Sirovich and his fiancée were sightseeing Aug. 14 near a cliff in Sa Pedrera de Cala d'Hort when he slipped and fell 82 feet.

"He gave 120% in every he did," the page said. "From his studies, to work, to loving Kristi, his family, and friends."

NJ.com reported Sirovich was originally from Kearny, N.J. and studied medicine at Rutgers University. The outlet said Sirovich met his fiancée, Kristi, in South Florida seven years ago.

